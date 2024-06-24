With 1990s students these days likely dropping their own kids off at school of a morning, here’s a chance to indulge in a spot of nostalgia with our collection of archive retro pictures of influential Preston teachers from the ‘90s, all of whom will have undoubtedly shaped the lives of countless budding Prestonians.
As reader Jane Higham says: “Wow! That's a blast from the past! Don't even remember that being taken!”
We all had a favourite teacher – is yours pictured? Take a look...
41 amazing retro pictures of Preston in 1996, including David Moyes, North End, the Euros, and schools
26 exclusive retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 1990s including old school shops
I love those old school cars... 35 astonishing retro pics to transport you back to Preston in the 1950s
I miss my school days... 41 retro pics of 70s, 80s & 90s Preston schools, from Kirkham Grammar to Fulwood High
51 jaw-dropping old school pictures of nights out and beer-thirsty drinkers at The Stanley Arms in Preston