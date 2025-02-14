Boasting some of the oldest structures in the North West, the city has quite the past, as demonstrated by the number of listed buildings across Preston and the surrounding areas.
And so here are some of the area’s most outstanding examples – both Grade I and Grade II listed buildings – which have garnered special interest over the decades for their unique histories. As one reader commented: “I can’t believe the amount of history I walk past each day.”
Each has quite the story to tell...
Have a look at how everything has changed over the years...
Still looking for a bit more nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent retro picture collections...
1. Preston's listed buildings
St. Ignatius Church: St. Ignatius Church on Meadow Street, Preston - pictured here in 1973. This Roman Catholic church is a Grade II* listed building that was designed by J. J. Scoles, with the chancel, chapels, and transepts added in 1858 by J. A. Hansom, and further alterations in 1885–86. It is built in sandstone and has slate roofs. The church is in Perpendicular style, and consists of a nave, aisles, transepts, a chancel with chapels, and a steeple flanked by a chapel and a baptistry. On the tower are battlements and corner pinnacles, and there are more pinnacles along the sides of the clerestory | National World
2. Preston's historic listed buildings
St. Ignatius Church: St. Ignatius Church on Meadow Street, Preston - pictured here in 1965. This Roman Catholic church is a Grade II* listed building that was designed by J. J. Scoles, with the chancel, chapels, and transepts added in 1858 by J. A. Hansom, and further alterations in 1885–86. It is built in sandstone and has slate roofs. The church is in Perpendicular style, and consists of a nave, aisles, transepts, a chancel with chapels, and a steeple flanked by a chapel and a baptistry. On the tower are battlements and corner pinnacles, and there are more pinnacles along the sides of the clerestory Photo: RETRO
3. Preston's historic listed buildings
St. Mark's Church: Sunrise and Preston's St. Mark's church with Winter Hill in the distance, photographed from Tulketh Brow. The Grade II* listed church was designed by E. G. Paley, and the tower was added between 1868 and 1870. It is constructed in sandstone with slate roofs, and is in decorated style. The church consists of a nave, transepts, a chancel with an apse, a porch, and a northeast tower. It is now redundant and has been converted into flats Photo: RETRO
4. Preston's historic listed buildings
Harris Library, Museum and Art Gallery: The Harris Library, Museum and Art Gallery is probably Preston's most well-known and iconic structure. The Grade I listed building was bequeathed to the people of Preston by Edmund Harris and building was started in 1882 during Preston Guild. It was officially opened in 1983 Photo: RETRO