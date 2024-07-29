I can't believe that's Preston... 47 unbelievable retro pics from 1975, from schools to Weightwatchers

By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 13:03 BST

Take a trip down memory lane...

Almost half-a-century in the past at this point, 1975 was a year at the apex of a heady time in the UK, so here we put together a bumper collection of our best archive pictures from life in Preston during that exciting era.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Foundary workers Joe Carter, George Eccleston and Michael Cawood roll out one of the final castings as Preston's last iron foundary - John Booths - closes its doors on Derby Street

1. Preston in 1975

The seven local musicians who form the Caribbean Steel Band are busy rehearsing for one of the high spots of their year, when they will lead a dancing procession of people through Preston for the Caribbean carnival. The members of the band are Steven Peters, 38; John Doway, 36; Ralph Fontaine, 33; Sammy Daley, 30; Ken Matthews, 41; Joe Irish, 32; and James Harper 33

2. Preston in 1975

Both teams pictured above won the championships of their respective sections in the Preston and District Netball League. Magpies (pictured in dark shirts) won the Monday league title. The team included: Jean Harrison, Eileen Streatfield, Helen Chanock, Marion Eccles, Ursula Pennington, Carol Lansom and Joan Potter. Marinas (in white shirts) finished winners of the Thursday league. They are: Carol Peacock, Maureen Potter, Paula Sharples, Wendy Williams, Sue Hurley, Ann Baker and Kate Parr

3. Preston in 1975

Victorian childhood came alive for Preston children as they played games and dressed up in clothes their great great great grandmothers might have worn as children. They were on a special summer course run by the Harris Museum and Art Gallery to show children what life was like

4. Preston in 1975

