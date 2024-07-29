Almost half-a-century in the past at this point, 1975 was a year at the apex of a heady time in the UK, so here we put together a bumper collection of our best archive pictures from life in Preston during that exciting era.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1 . Preston in 1975 Foundary workers Joe Carter, George Eccleston and Michael Cawood roll out one of the final castings as Preston's last iron foundary - John Booths - closes its doors on Derby StreetPhoto: RETRO Photo Sales

2 . Preston in 1975 The seven local musicians who form the Caribbean Steel Band are busy rehearsing for one of the high spots of their year, when they will lead a dancing procession of people through Preston for the Caribbean carnival. The members of the band are Steven Peters, 38; John Doway, 36; Ralph Fontaine, 33; Sammy Daley, 30; Ken Matthews, 41; Joe Irish, 32; and James Harper 33Photo: RETRO Photo Sales

3 . Preston in 1975 Both teams pictured above won the championships of their respective sections in the Preston and District Netball League. Magpies (pictured in dark shirts) won the Monday league title. The team included: Jean Harrison, Eileen Streatfield, Helen Chanock, Marion Eccles, Ursula Pennington, Carol Lansom and Joan Potter. Marinas (in white shirts) finished winners of the Thursday league. They are: Carol Peacock, Maureen Potter, Paula Sharples, Wendy Williams, Sue Hurley, Ann Baker and Kate ParrPhoto: RETRO Photo Sales

4 . Preston in 1975 Victorian childhood came alive for Preston children as they played games and dressed up in clothes their great great great grandmothers might have worn as children. They were on a special summer course run by the Harris Museum and Art Gallery to show children what life was likePhoto: RETRO Photo Sales