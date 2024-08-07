Today’s destination is Preston back in 1959 and 1960 - a time which will be familiar and wonderfully nostalgic to some but now some 65 years in the past.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...
I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades
1 / 8
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.