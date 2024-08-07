I can't believe it's Preston! 29 unseen retro archive pics to take you back in time to 1959 and 1960

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 08:20 BST

Take a trip back in time.

Today’s destination is Preston back in 1959 and 1960 - a time which will be familiar and wonderfully nostalgic to some but now some 65 years in the past.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Looking Back This picture was sent in by Allan Fazackerley from Penwortham,Preston it shows early 1960's when we covered everything in Formica.Refurb of sub eds at the post by the joiner.Peter (Paddy) McNamara ably assisted by Freddie Ward (on the phone) and Paul Bolton.

2. Police Incident, Junction of Plungington Road & Ripon Street, Preston 1960's Photo by Terry Martin, courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

3. Preston circa 1960 Photograph supplied by Thomas Bell of Queens Rd Fulwood

4. Blackpool Road, Preston 1960.

