To commemorate their wonderful academic achievements, we’ve decided to take a look back at another cohort of UCLan graduates 10 years on from their own special day. And so, without further ado, here are our best pictures of UCLan graduations from the early 2010s...
For all the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines sent to your inbox, sign up to our free LEP newsletter.
As one reader said: “I can't believe how young we were!”
Still in the mood for some more retro? Check out some of our other recent pieces...
I reckon you could guarantee 3 fights: Preston's 27 roughest pubs down the years according to readers
I loved the 1990s: 37 old school retro pics of 1998 Preston, from North End football and pubs to Miss UK
21 amazing retro pics of Preston girls' nights out in the 2000s, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild