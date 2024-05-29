I can't believe how young we were! 39 retro pics of 2010s University of Central Lancashire graduations

By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 11:06 BST

Receiving your degree is surely one of the most proud days in a student’s life.

To commemorate their wonderful academic achievements, we’ve decided to take a look back at another cohort of UCLan graduates 10 years on from their own special day. And so, without further ado, here are our best pictures of UCLan graduations from the early 2010s...

For all the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines sent to your inbox, sign up to our free LEP newsletter.

As one reader said: “I can't believe how young we were!”

Still in the mood for some more retro? Check out some of our other recent pieces...

I reckon you could guarantee 3 fights: Preston's 27 roughest pubs down the years according to readers

I loved the 1990s: 37 old school retro pics of 1998 Preston, from North End football and pubs to Miss UK

21 amazing retro pics of Preston girls' nights out in the 2000s, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

Stuart Ripley

1. University of Central Lancashire graduation days gone by

Stuart Ripley Photo: Donna Clifford

Photo Sales
Congratulations to Hayley Prescott from Winstanley who graduated from UCLAN with a degree (BA with hons) in Sociology.

2. University of Central Lancashire graduation days gone by

Congratulations to Hayley Prescott from Winstanley who graduated from UCLAN with a degree (BA with hons) in Sociology. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Nicola Gardener from Wesham graduates in BSc Hons Sustainable Energy at UCLan, she is pictured with Hisband, Kirk Robinson, children, Jarred Robinson, three and Keira Robinson, six months, Mother in Law Jean Robinson and Father in Law Bob Robinson

3. University of Central Lancashire graduation days gone by

Nicola Gardener from Wesham graduates in BSc Hons Sustainable Energy at UCLan, she is pictured with Hisband, Kirk Robinson, children, Jarred Robinson, three and Keira Robinson, six months, Mother in Law Jean Robinson and Father in Law Bob Robinson Photo: Donna Clifford

Photo Sales
Gillian Pettitt from Chorley graduates in BA Hons Philosophy at UCLan

4. University of Central Lancashire graduation days gone by

Gillian Pettitt from Chorley graduates in BA Hons Philosophy at UCLan Photo: Donna Clifford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:UCLanLeylandPrestonPubsFootballLancashirefirst person