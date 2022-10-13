News you can trust since 1886
On a bicycle made for six... Hannah Blackburn, Rebecca Gray, Eleanor Jolly, Rachel Rimmer, Cora Fanning, and Gracer Fussell of Our Lady & St Edward Primary School, Fulwood, Preston prepare for their sponsored bike ride
Here's 20 scenes taking you back to the 90s at some of Preston's Primary schools - including Sherwood, Greenlands, Our Lady & St Edward, and Lostock Hall Primary Schools

These heart-warming images were all taken at schools across Preston and South Ribble.

By Naomi Moon
6 minutes ago
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 10:39am

The 90s was a great decade and these school children will all be in their 20s now. This gallery should bring back plenty of memories of school dinners, endless days and more. READ MORE: More pictures of primary schools in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pictures from Fulwood & Cadley in the 90s and 00s. MORE MEMORIES: School starters in the 00s

1. Primary schools in the 90s

The Demon Headmaster, James Ashton of Moss Side Primary School, Leyland, tries to put his fellow pupils in a trance

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

2. Primary schools in the 90s

Highfield Priory Primary School's winning football team wearing their new Stuart Frazer kit

Photo: Archive

3. Primary schools in the 90s

St. James' C.E. Primary School, Moss Side, Leyland pupils, from left, Rachel Anthony, Cameron Crook, and Chris Hindle, with classroom assistant and artist Rebecca Freear, and one of the murals

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

4. Primary schools in the 90s

Checkmates, youngsters from Broughton and Amounderness CE Primary School who are in the Lancashire School under 9s and under 11s chess teams, from left, John Ranson, eight, Oliver Smith, nine, David Sparks, 10, Lorna Wearden, eight, Andrew Brown, nine, Thomas Smith, 11, and Sam Cornall, eight

Photo: Ian Robinson

