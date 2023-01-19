News you can trust since 1886
Good nights: 19 pictures capturing the perfect night out at various gigs in Preston in the 00s

There’s nothing like going out to watch your favourite band playing live.

By Naomi Moon
1 hour ago

And our photographers managed to catch some of the folk who attended various gigs held in Preston through the 00s – did you go to any of the gigs? Do you remember the night? READ MORE: Girls night out in Preston in the 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A night out in Preston of yesteryear. MORE MEMORIES: Pubs and clubs we miss from the 80s and 90s

1. Nights out in Preston

Big group shot of audience members at the Tinie Tempah gig at 53 Degrees, Preston

Photo: David Hurst

2. Nights out in Preston

A sea of faces as Tinie Tempah performs at 53 Degrees, Preston

Photo: David Hurst

3. Nights out in Preston

A small handful of the audience captured at the Tinie Tempah gig at 53 Degrees, Preston

Photo: David Hurst

4. Nights out in Preston

A group of girls enjoying themselves as Tinie Tempah performs at 53 Degrees, Preston

Photo: David Hurst

