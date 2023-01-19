Good nights: 19 pictures capturing the perfect night out at various gigs in Preston in the 00s
There’s nothing like going out to watch your favourite band playing live.
By Naomi Moon
1 hour ago
And our photographers managed to catch some of the folk who attended various gigs held in Preston through the 00s – did you go to any of the gigs? Do you remember the night? READ MORE: Girls night out in Preston in the 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A night out in Preston of yesteryear. MORE MEMORIES: Pubs and clubs we miss from the 80s and 90s
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 5