God I miss the 1980s... 51 incredible pics to take you back to 1983 Preston, from schools to Fishergate

By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 12:01 BST

Take a trip down memory lane...

The destination: Preston in 1983. Here are a few of our best archive pictures from life back in that heady era...

As one reader said: “God I miss the 1980s...”

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

This group are gathered on Preston's Flag Market - but why? Let us know.

1. 1983 Preston

Marathon darters have set their sights on a new target... to help a hospital's newborn babies. Pub regulars at the New Fleece Inn, Meadow Street, Preston, are holding a 12-hour dart session. They hope to score one million and one and chalk up more than £700 for Sharoe Green Hospital maternity unit

2. 1983 Preston

Preston sea cadets are the best... and that is official. Local cadets were voted top of the form when they joined a special training course at the Royal Marine Barracks in Deal, Kent. Three town teams won the prestigious Tipner Cup in a contest to find the top groups on the course. In a separate competition, Preston representatives also proved themselves expert shots

3. 1983 Preston

Nov 27th 1983: PNE vs Watford February 1981 Preston and Watford tussle for the ball on the edge of the box The game ended with a 2-1 win to Preston

4. 1983 Preston

