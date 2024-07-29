The destination: Preston in 1983. Here are a few of our best archive pictures from life back in that heady era...
As one reader said: “God I miss the 1980s...”
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
1. 1983 Preston
This group are gathered on Preston's Flag Market - but why? Let us know.Photo: RETRO
2. 1983 Preston
Marathon darters have set their sights on a new target... to help a hospital's newborn babies. Pub regulars at the New Fleece Inn, Meadow Street, Preston, are holding a 12-hour dart session. They hope to score one million and one and chalk up more than £700 for Sharoe Green Hospital maternity unitPhoto: RETRO
3. 1983 Preston
Preston sea cadets are the best... and that is official. Local cadets were voted top of the form when they joined a special training course at the Royal Marine Barracks in Deal, Kent. Three town teams won the prestigious Tipner Cup in a contest to find the top groups on the course. In a separate competition, Preston representatives also proved themselves expert shotsPhoto: RETRO
4. 1983 Preston
Nov 27th 1983: PNE vs Watford
February 1981
Preston and Watford tussle for the ball on the edge of the box The game ended with a 2-1 win to PrestonPhoto: RETRO