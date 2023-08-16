News you can trust since 1886
A Level results day Preston CollegeA Level results day Preston College
A Level results day Preston College

GCSE and A Level Results: huge collection of 57 retro pictures of Preston students receiving their grades throughout the 2010s

It’s one of the most important days of a young student’s life.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Yep, it’s results day. And, whether you’re tentatively awaiting your GCSE of A Level grades, it can be a time of drama, nerves, and excited energy, so take a look at some of our best archive pictures of countless Preston students receiving their results from years gone by.

Teacher Nicole Preston shares in the delight of Chloe Fearns results.

1. 2010s Preston A Level results

Teacher Nicole Preston shares in the delight of Chloe Fearns results. Photo: Eric Gregory

A Level results at Cardinal Newman College, Preston Suhail Mall A*A*A and James Utley A*AA

2. 2010s Preston A Level results

A Level results at Cardinal Newman College, Preston Suhail Mall A*A*A and James Utley A*AA Photo: Photo Neil Cross

A Level results at Cardinal Newman College, Preston Natasha Godsiff A*A*A*A results

3. 2010s Preston A Level results

A Level results at Cardinal Newman College, Preston Natasha Godsiff A*A*A*A results Photo: Photo Neil Cross

A Level results at Cardinal Newman College, Preston Natasha Godsiff A*A*A*A results

4. 2010s Preston A Level results

A Level results at Cardinal Newman College, Preston Natasha Godsiff A*A*A*A results Photo: Photo Neil Cross

