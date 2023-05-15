From Jon Macken to Colin Murdock: 22 pictures of Preston North End club legends from the late 1990s and early 2000s

Two consecutive 15th place finishes in the Second Division (now League One) followed, as North End consolidated their standing in the third tier of English football. Then, in 1998/99, they fini9shed fifth, making the playoffs, where they lost out 2-1 on aggregate to Gillingham , who would themselves go on to lose in dramatic fashion on penalties to Manchester City in the playoff final.

Not to be deterred, the team regrouped and went again, taking the division by storm the following season as they won 28 out of 46 games, losing just seven and scoring 74 goals in the process as they finished seven points above their nearest challengers, Burnley. Having sealed promotion and their place in the First Division (now the Championship), Preston North End have since spent 19 of the subsequent 23 seasons in the second tier of English football.