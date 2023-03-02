News you can trust since 1886
Dereliction and demolition: 30 fascinating scenes of properties and buildings wiped from the face of Preston over the years

Preston is a city that has seen a lot of change.

By Naomi Moon
1 hour ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 9:33am

There always seems to be some sort of building work going on somewhere, and if you go years back, the story is the same. These pictures hark all the way back to the 50s through to the 80s and you can see pockets of derelict areas throughout the town as it was then. And then came the demolition – so many buildings wiped from the history of Preston. It all makes for an interesting look back at the transformations that have taken place through the years. READ MORE: Look back at Winckley Square. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: How did Water Lane and Wellington Street look in the 80s? MORE MEMORIES: Engaging pictures of some of the streets of Preston

1. Dereliction and demolition in Preston

A last look at the interior of the old Empire Theatre on Tithebarn Street in Preston. The stage boards have gone and the boxes and bingo site remain - but not for long. The Empire - which opened in 1911 - was Preston's oldest surviving theatre until it was converted into a bingo hall in 1964. It was torn down in 1976

Photo: Archive

2. Dereliction and demolition in Preston

Still standing amongst demolished properties in front of the Harris College is the empty shell of the old Star Cinema in Fylde Road, Preston. This picture was taken in 1963

Photo: Archive

3. Dereliction and demolition in Preston

The desolate scene in Grayston Street in 1972. The backs of houses in Livesey Street, off London Road, are on the right. The area was scheduled for demolition but when this image was taken residents still lived in unfit properties in Livesey Street, whilst the homes in Grayston Street remained empty

Photo: Archive

4. Dereliction and demolition in Preston

It took just three hours for this Preston landmark, known to hundreds of thousands of railway passengers since the 1880s to be knocked down in 1961. It was built as a shelter for the town's old drivers with their horse-drawn vehicles. Later it became a welcome shelter for cabbies. The hut was still in use the night before this demolition work took place

Photo: Archive

