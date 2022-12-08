News you can trust since 1886
Donna Helm, Firoza Desai and Jeanette Turver ready to celebrate at their Christmas party at Barton Grange Hotel in 2009
Christmas party time: 30 pictures to bring back fond memories of Christmas parties past - from the 80s, 90s and 00s

The festive season is already in full swing and that can only mean one thing… Christmas parties.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

The season wouldn’t be complete without the endless rounds of parties and gatherings to attend. And we’ve rounded up some of the best pictures from Christmas parties past to help bring out that fun festive spirit in you all. The images look at parties held for the young, old and those in the middle. Do you remember any of these parties? Are you in any of the pictures? READ MORE: Christmas lights switch-ons through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Wander through the streets of Broadgate in the 80s. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at life in Preston in 1989

1. Christmas parties

Homestart Children's Christmas party at Jalgo's Sports Club, Preston, in 1996

Photo: Godfrey Birtill

2. Christmas parties

Young North Enders wait to meet the players during the Christmas party in the Great Room, Deepdale in 2004

Photo: David Hurst

3. Christmas parties

Angela Crook and Julie Harbot at a Christmas party at Barton Grange Hotel in 2009

Photo: Ian Robinson

4. Christmas party

A packed Christmas party at the Bridge Centre in Eldon street, Preston in 1997

Photo: Godfrey Birtill

