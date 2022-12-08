The season wouldn’t be complete without the endless rounds of parties and gatherings to attend. And we’ve rounded up some of the best pictures from Christmas parties past to help bring out that fun festive spirit in you all. The images look at parties held for the young, old and those in the middle. Do you remember any of these parties? Are you in any of the pictures? READ MORE: Christmas lights switch-ons through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Wander through the streets of Broadgate in the 80s. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at life in Preston in 1989