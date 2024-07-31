Can you remember classic throwback nights out at these 10 old school Preston nightclubs?

By Jack Marshall , Iain Lynn
Published 27th Nov 2020, 16:28 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 11:24 BST

From rave nights to superclubs Preston has been home to some iconic venues over the years

If you were in your clubbing prime during the 80s and 90s you were lucky enough to enjoy some of the best loved nightspots in the city's history. mHere are just some of the venues where many Preston residents spent their youth.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

How many of these Preston nightclubs bring back memories from your youth?

1.

This former cotton mill in Aqueduct Street has undergone a number of changes as a venue and has recent incarnations, featuring a Shisha bar and the newest addition the Escape Room Preston, where players take part in prison-break type experience. The Mill opened as a nightclub/music club focusing on alternative music in 1998

2. The Mill

Also Top Rank, Clouds, Easy Street, Lava & Ignite and currently Evoque, nany a reveller has danced the night away at this iconic Preston nightclub still often referred to as ‘Tokes’ under its various guises

3. Tokyo Jo's

Squires, opened in 1979, was well known as one of Preston’s biggest and most popular nightclubs and was multiple award winning in its day

4. Squires

