If you were in your clubbing prime during the 80s and 90s you were lucky enough to enjoy some of the best loved nightspots in the city's history. mHere are just some of the venues where many Preston residents spent their youth.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
1.
2. The Mill
This former cotton mill in Aqueduct Street has undergone a number of changes as a venue and has recent incarnations, featuring a Shisha bar and the newest addition the Escape Room Preston, where players take part in prison-break type experience. The Mill opened as a nightclub/music club focusing on alternative music in 1998
3. Tokyo Jo's
Also Top Rank, Clouds, Easy Street, Lava & Ignite and currently Evoque, nany a reveller has danced the night away at this iconic Preston nightclub still often referred to as ‘Tokes’ under its various guises
4. Squires
Squires, opened in 1979, was well known as one of Preston’s biggest and most popular nightclubs and was multiple award winning in its day