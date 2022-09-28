Building Blackpool Tower: 12 striking scenes which capture every stage as the resort's treasure rose to dominate the skyline
This is a superb set of photos which show Blackpool Tower under construction every step of the way.
By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:55 am
Updated
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 9:32 am
If you’re proud to be from Blackpool they are quite emotive, as the incredible 518ft tall structure, which was a mean feat of engineering in the 1800s, stands as proudly today as it has ever done.
It was actually modelled on the Eiffel Tower after the Mayor of Blackpool, John Bickerstaffe, had marvelled over the Paris landmark and decided he would build one in Blackpool. The foundation stone was laid on September 29, 1891, almost 131 years ago to the day and a time capsule was buried with it. Wonder what was in it? With Blackpool’s windy climate in mind, it was built to gently sway in the breeze, an advanced technique for its day. Blackpool Tower also contains 2,500 tonnes of iron and five million bricks.
In case you missed them: 10 unearthed images of Blackpool's forgotten 1990s Tower Shopping Centre - in the days before Primark and HMV
16 scenes which capture school playground memories in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s - including childhood games you'll remember
13 contrasting scenes which show striking changes to Blackpool's landscape including Devonshire Road School, Lewis's, South Shore Open Air Baths, Derby Baths, North Shore Station and the Big Wheel
LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia
Page 1 of 3