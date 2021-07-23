Blackpool Illuminations switch on: From the Bee Gees to Peter Kay - these are just some of the celebrities who have turned on the famous lights as KSI confirmed for 2021 event
Earlier this week it was revealed that YouTube sensation KSI will kick off the party for the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On 2021.
Friday, 23rd July 2021
KSI will be joined in Blackpool's Tower Ballroom by special guests including, Digital Farm Animals, Grammy-nominated music artist and producer S-X and reality star Wes Nelson.
Following the success of last year's live-streamed event which featured stars including, Spice Girl Melanie C, Fleur East, Becky Hill and Tom Grennan, this year's event will also be broadcast live and will be watched by a live Tower Ballroom audience.
Over the years, Blackpool has welcomed a stellar cast list to turn on the resort’s illuminations over the years, from silver screen stars to the world’s greatest racehorse.
Here are just some of the famous faces to have pulled the switch or pushed the button:
