KSI will be joined in Blackpool's Tower Ballroom by special guests including, Digital Farm Animals, Grammy-nominated music artist and producer S-X and reality star Wes Nelson.

Following the success of last year's live-streamed event which featured stars including, Spice Girl Melanie C, Fleur East, Becky Hill and Tom Grennan, this year's event will also be broadcast live and will be watched by a live Tower Ballroom audience.

Over the years, Blackpool has welcomed a stellar cast list to turn on the resort’s illuminations over the years, from silver screen stars to the world’s greatest racehorse.

Here are just some of the famous faces to have pulled the switch or pushed the button:

1. Alan Carr TV favourite Alan Carr brings the laughter in 2009

2. Bee Gees Chart toppers The Bee Gees in 1995

3. Cannon and Ball Funnymen Cannon and Ball in 1980

4. Cast of Dads Army Cast of Dads Army perform the duties at the 1971 switch-on