Back to school! 23 retro pictures of Preston primary schools in the 1990s, from Moss Side and St. Mary’s to Highfield Priory

It’s time to celebrate as the kids return to school after half-term.
By Jack Marshall
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:13 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 09:13 GMT

And so what better way to mark the resumption of the school year than to look back on a few heartwarming pictures of Preston schoolchildren back in the 1990s. After all, all these kids will be in their 20s or 30 by now!

The Demon Headmaster, James Ashton of Moss Side Primary School, Leyland, tries to put his fellow pupils in a trance

Ian and Heather Wilson, pupils of Greenlands County Primary School, Preston with a car made by their father

Lostock Hall County Primary School teacher Anne Pressler at her retirement presentation

Yvonne Gorton checks over pupils work at Farington County Primary school, Farington, Leyland, where she currently runs the after school club and is hoping to run a homework club

