The work has seen the old grey exterior render removed to expose 17th century brick work, unseen for 200 years, brick restoration work, window replacement and repairs, to name a few.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “The hall provided the perfect location for the recent G7 Speakers’ Conference and not only did this showcase Chorley’s beautiful hall and park to our important visitors, the media coverage as a result of the event, will also help promote Astley Park and Chorley as great visitor destinations in the region.

“There’s still a lot of work to do at the hall before we reopen it to the public, which we expect to be in Spring 2022.

“The focus of the renovation work has now moved elsewhere at the hall, including roof repairs at the rear of the building and interior redecoration, then we’ll look at enhancing the visitor experience by remapping the journey around the hall and reinstalling the hall’s outstanding collections.”

Our photographer Neil Cross has captured the external glory of the newly-restored hall.

1. Blooming lovely Astley Hall in Chorley ... can there be a prettier sight? Photo Sales

2. Brick by brick 17th century brick work, unseen for 200 years, has been revealed in the Astley Hall renovation Photo Sales

3. Bird's eye view A bird takes a perch on the historic building Photo Sales

4. Pride in the job Rory Macdonald of Chorley Council has been overseeing the work at Astley Hall, Chorley Photo Sales