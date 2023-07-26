Amazing collection of 23 retro pictures of Chorley in the mid 1980s, including police, schools, and theatre

The 1980s was actually a revolutionary decade.
It was an era which saw the UK go from miners’ strikes and Maggie Thatcher to fast food, sun-soaked holidays abroad, the dawn of widespread computer use, and decidedly quirky fashion choices. And so, take a look at a few of our best archive pictures of life in Chorley back in the mid-1980s.
1. Chorley in the mid-1980s
Dogs lovers have launched a scheme in Lancashire schools which they hope will stop animals being abandoned on the street. Special training in looking after dogs was given to pupils at Primrose Hill county primary school in Euxton, near Chorley Photo: RETRO
2. Chorley in the mid-1980s
Almost 500 tap dancers went through their paces at Preston Guild Hall to raise money as part of the nationwide Children in Need campaign. They were joined by hundreds more throughout the country in an effort to gain a place in the Guinness Book of Records. The Preston leg of the dance, choreograhed by dancer Sylvia Goff, and featuring dancers from Preston, Chorley, Leyland and Wigan, brought in £11,000 through spsonsorship Photo: RETRO
3. Chorley in the mid-1980s
1986: Dr. David Hunt (far right) at the South Ribble Art Exhibition in the South Ribble Museum Photo: L NORTH
4. Chorley in the mid-1980s
Soccer mad schoolgirls Alison O'Donnell and Julie Norris got a first class reply to their letter to a local football club. The 11-year-old pupils from the Seven Stars Junior School in Chorley wrote to their favourite team (after Manchester United) Leyland Motors asking for pictures of the players. The club did better than that. They invited the girls down to Thurston Road where chairman Kevin Kirkby presented them with a colour photo of the Motors team before their match against Stalybridge Celtic Photo: RETRO