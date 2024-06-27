47 mind blowing retro pics to take you back to 1986, from schools and weddings to Royal Preston Hospital

By Jack Marshall , Jack Marshall
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:26 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 12:35 BST

Take a trip down memory lane...

… to Preston in the mid-1980s. Here are our best retro archive pictures of the city back in 1986.

The Mayoress of Preston, Mrs Betty Atkinson, offers shelter to her husband who showed how adept he was at knocking in tent pegs, watched by interested guides as the Lancashire West Girl Guides held their first ever international camp at Guy's Farm, Forton, near Lancaster

1. 1986 in Preston

The Mayoress of Preston, Mrs Betty Atkinson, offers shelter to her husband who showed how adept he was at knocking in tent pegs, watched by interested guides as the Lancashire West Girl Guides held their first ever international camp at Guy's Farm, Forton, near Lancaster

Photo Sales
These spring chicks are alive and pecking thanks to the tender loving care of this proud group of youngsters at a Preston school. Class three at Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham, have spent the past few months keeping a watchful eye on the chicks as they incubated. And a competition to find a name for the first one into the world helped raise money for the school's chosen charity - Action Aid

2. 1986 in Preston

These spring chicks are alive and pecking thanks to the tender loving care of this proud group of youngsters at a Preston school. Class three at Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham, have spent the past few months keeping a watchful eye on the chicks as they incubated. And a competition to find a name for the first one into the world helped raise money for the school's chosen charity - Action Aid

Photo Sales
The pack power of St Brendan's College finally clinched the All England Schools Rugby crown for the Bristol school at Preston Grasshoppers. They scored two tries in both the semi-final and final of the tournament - against Queen Elizabeth Grammar School and Kirkham Grammar School respectively

3. 1986 in Preston

The pack power of St Brendan's College finally clinched the All England Schools Rugby crown for the Bristol school at Preston Grasshoppers. They scored two tries in both the semi-final and final of the tournament - against Queen Elizabeth Grammar School and Kirkham Grammar School respectively

Photo Sales
This group of enterprising youngsters could hold the key to Britain's industrual future. They form the youngest group of staff and executives at any Lancashire company and at Pioneer they really mean business. Pioneer is the Preston firm set up by the 16-year-olds at Fulwood High School under the Young Enterprise programme

4. 1986 in Preston

This group of enterprising youngsters could hold the key to Britain's industrual future. They form the youngest group of staff and executives at any Lancashire company and at Pioneer they really mean business. Pioneer is the Preston firm set up by the 16-year-olds at Fulwood High School under the Young Enterprise programme

Photo Sales
