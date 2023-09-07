News you can trust since 1886
Princess Diana visits Preston in January 1993

41 retro pictures of Preston in 1993, including Princess Diana, Alfie Boe, local schools, and North End

Let’s take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:45 BST

… to Preston in 1993. Princess Diana is in the news as the new decades slowly moves towards the new Millennium, and there’s plenty going on in Preston. Take a look at some of our best archive pictures from that time.

Margaret Rothwell and Alfie Boe appear in Preston Musical Comedy Society's production of West Side Story in 1993

1. Life in Preston in 1993

Margaret Rothwell and Alfie Boe appear in Preston Musical Comedy Society's production of West Side Story in 1993 Photo: submitted

International athletics star Steve Tunstall set the pace for runners pounding the streets of south Preston as part of Hutton Grammar School's gala. The British cross-country champion, who lives in Preston, started the five-miles race and more than 100 athletes took part

2. Life in Preston in 1993

International athletics star Steve Tunstall set the pace for runners pounding the streets of south Preston as part of Hutton Grammar School's gala. The British cross-country champion, who lives in Preston, started the five-miles race and more than 100 athletes took part Photo: RETRO

Youngsters from a South Ribble high school fell in for a taste of the Army life when they took part in a sponsored assault course to raise cash for the elderly. Instead of lessons, teenagers from Walton-le-Dale High School, were put through their paces by instructors from the King's Division of the Army, based at Fulwood Barracks, Preston

3. Life in Preston in 1993

Youngsters from a South Ribble high school fell in for a taste of the Army life when they took part in a sponsored assault course to raise cash for the elderly. Instead of lessons, teenagers from Walton-le-Dale High School, were put through their paces by instructors from the King's Division of the Army, based at Fulwood Barracks, Preston Photo: RETRO

Callander Brothers from Preston who are all going to do a parachute Jump November 1993

4. Life in Preston in 1993

Callander Brothers from Preston who are all going to do a parachute Jump November 1993 Photo: RETRO

