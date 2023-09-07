41 retro pictures of Preston in 1993, including Princess Diana, Alfie Boe, local schools, and North End
Let’s take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:45 BST
… to Preston in 1993. Princess Diana is in the news as the new decades slowly moves towards the new Millennium, and there’s plenty going on in Preston. Take a look at some of our best archive pictures from that time.
Be sure not to miss some of our other recent retro pieces…
33 historic pictures of retro Preston back in 1969, including sports, St George’s Shopping Centre, and the Railway Station
Taking you back to retro 1990s Penwortham with 23 amazing pictures of everything from schools and sports to mums and MPs
1 / 10