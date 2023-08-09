41 historic retro pictures of life in Preston in 1981, from North End and schools to marches, sport, and discos

Let’s take it back to the 1980s in style.
A famously eventful era, today we take a look back at life in Preston in 1981, so have a flick through our best archive pictures from that heady year.
Fears that the fifth annual Penwortham Gala would be a wash-out were dispelled when crowds turned out in their thousands, despite heavy rain. This group were representing Preston Pirhana Swimming Club Photo: RETRO
It wasn't just the genie that came out of Aladdin's lamp for Louise Male (far right). For the 28-year-old is looking forward to a bright 1981 thanks to her success in Preston Drama Club's Christmas panto. Some of the children's chorus and dancers and pictured with Louise, alongside the dame, Widow Twankey, played by Don Stephenson Photo: RETRO
PNE vs Watford - February 1981
The game ended with a 2-1 win to Preston Photo: RETRO
Dancing queen Sheila Ganley is about to acheive a remarkable hat-trick at a Lancashire theatre. For the talented 21-year-old is preparing to tread the boards for the third time in the seven months since Blackpool's Grand Theatre re-opened. Sheila, of Preston Old Road, Blackpool, is busy rehearsing to play the lead role of Eliza Dolittle in My Fair Lady, following roles in Carousel and Royal Variety Show Photo: RETRO