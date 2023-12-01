News you can trust since 1886
39 retro pictures of Preston’s All Hallows RC High School in the 1990s, including theatre, politicians, sports, and teachers

Countless Penwortham students will remember their time at All Hallows RC High School with fondness.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Dec 2023, 13:55 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 13:56 GMT

Having opened its doors in 1975, the school has become a mainstay of secondary education in the area since then, so take a look at some of our best archive pictures of the school back in the 1990s.

Cast members from the All Hallows RC High School production of "The Return of Miss Maple"

The badminton team from left, Craig Duckworth, 14, Jonathan Smith, 13, and Stephen Turner, 14, from All Hallows RC High School in Penwortham, near Preston, who won the Lancashire under 16s badminton championships

The under 15 netball aces of All Hallows RC High School, Penwortham, who have become Lancashire schools champions in 1995 for the second year running. From the left, Sarah McCann, Jane Potter, Sarah McPheer, Annette Clarkson, Charlotte Maher, Helen Eastham, and Anne Louise Barden

A group of excited schoolgirls helped carry the Olympic torch through the Preston area on its 1,500 mile journey around the country in 1991. Torch bearers, from left, Lynda Rainford, Clare Crowley, Joanna Holland, Carole Peacock, Joanne Todhunter, Mandy Duffy, and Sara Prendergast were chosen because they are involved in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme

