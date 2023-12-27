35 mind blowing retro pictures of 1960s Preston, from old school cars and trains to famous landmarks
It may seem incredible, but we are currently just as far away from the year 1960 as the year 1960 was from the late 1800s.
And so, while the ‘60s may seem like a pretty recent era, the steady march of time means that plenty has change across the intervening decades. But you can still take a trip back in time to 1960s Preston by flicking through our best archive pictures of Preston back in those days.
