4 . 1960s Preston

Locomotive 'Duchess' Preston Docks "Duchess" is a unique locomotive built by Armstrong Whitworth, Scotswood, Newcastle upon Tyne. During March 1935 this locomotive was purchased by the Ribble Navigation. Its works number was D8, it later gained the name 'Duchess' and was still in operation during 1960, and was noted withdrawn as late as the winter of 1968. It would be scrapped during 1969. Photo: PDA