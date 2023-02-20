News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
A moody and atmospheric Winckley Square in Preston, pictured here in 1973
A moody and atmospheric Winckley Square in Preston, pictured here in 1973

34 evocative pictures showing Winckley Square - Preston's hidden gem - in all it's former glory through the years

Winckley Square, in the heart of the city centre, plays a key part in Preston’s history.

By Naomi Moon
1 hour ago

The square and its gardens were the brainchild of William Cross - a local based solicitor. It was originally established and developed as a restricted development and exclusive residential area, overseen by William and his wife in 1801. He took the square's name from the former owner, Thomas Winckley, from whom the site was purchased. The square's gardens originally comprised of private plots owned by residents. Later it became a public park, which included the Sir Robert Peel statue being erected by public subscription in 1852. More recently Winckley Square underwent a £1.2m restoration and once again is a jewel in the crown of Preston. READ MORE: Look back at the streets of Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More old pictures of Preston streets. MORE MEMORIES: Weird and wonderful things you can expect to experience in Preston

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. Winckley Square through the years

Several old trees were felled in Winckley Square, Preston, back in 1985 as part of an effort to spruce up the gardens and restore them to their original appearance. One of the trees severely pruned by the woodsmen was believed to have been planted nearly 200 years ago by a proud father to celebrate the birth of his son

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Winckley Square through the years

The Georgian splendour of St Wilfred's Presbytery in Winckley Square, Preston, pictured here in 1971

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Winckley Square through the years

In 1993, when this image was taken, Preston highways chiefs brought in a series of measures aimed at cutting congestion in the town centre. Winckley Street was to be made a one-way street

Photo: Lindsey North

Photo Sales

4. Winckley Square throug the years

The statue of Sir Robert Peel resplendent again in Winckley Square, Preston, after its cleaning as part of the area's improvement programme in 1986

Photo: Brian Jackson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
PrestonMemories