The square and its gardens were the brainchild of William Cross - a local based solicitor. It was originally established and developed as a restricted development and exclusive residential area, overseen by William and his wife in 1801. He took the square's name from the former owner, Thomas Winckley, from whom the site was purchased. The square's gardens originally comprised of private plots owned by residents. Later it became a public park, which included the Sir Robert Peel statue being erected by public subscription in 1852. More recently Winckley Square underwent a £1.2m restoration and once again is a jewel in the crown of Preston.