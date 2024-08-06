And so, with that in mind, let's take a look back at what life in Preston looked like back in the mid-'90s. From David Moyes and baseball to North End and local schools, here are our best archive pictures from back in the day.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...
1. From the left, David Hughes, Wayne Bardsley, Dermot Canavan, Catherine Thompson and Kathy Fletcher in a scene from An Evening With Gary Linekar, a comedy presented by Preston Drama Club
NW
2. From the left, David Hughes, Wayne Bardsley, Dermot Canavan, Catherine Thompson and Kathy Fletcher in a scene from An Evening With Gary Linekar, a comedy presented by Preston Drama Club
National World
3. It's hot, sweaty and downright uncomfortable - unless you're a dance fan. You can forget Manchester's Hacienda or London's Ministry of Sound - those who know where it's really at head for Feel at the Unversity in Central Lancashire in Preston. It's been hailed as one of the best dance nights in Britain and attracts hundreds of hedonists from all over the country twice a month. Pictured above are some of the crowd
National World
4. Retro
The Preston Bobcats at West View Leisure Centre.
August 1993
National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.