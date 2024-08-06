33 nostalgic retro pics of mid 1990s Preston life, from David Moyes and North End to Euro 1996 and schools

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Jan 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 10:19 BST

As anyone who was around during that heady era will tall you only too keenly, there was nothing quite like the 1990s.

And so, with that in mind, let's take a look back at what life in Preston looked like back in the mid-'90s. From David Moyes and baseball to North End and local schools, here are our best archive pictures from back in the day.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

21 best pubs and bars in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble to enjoy a beer in the sunshine

39 retro pictures of Preston high street back in the day, including long lost old school shops

The 17 oldest businesses or companies in Preston which are still open and trading to this day

37 retro pics of party people at the incredible 2019 Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's reunion party

I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades

1. From the left, David Hughes, Wayne Bardsley, Dermot Canavan, Catherine Thompson and Kathy Fletcher in a scene from An Evening With Gary Linekar, a comedy presented by Preston Drama Club

NW

Photo Sales

2. From the left, David Hughes, Wayne Bardsley, Dermot Canavan, Catherine Thompson and Kathy Fletcher in a scene from An Evening With Gary Linekar, a comedy presented by Preston Drama Club

National World

Photo Sales

3. It's hot, sweaty and downright uncomfortable - unless you're a dance fan. You can forget Manchester's Hacienda or London's Ministry of Sound - those who know where it's really at head for Feel at the Unversity in Central Lancashire in Preston. It's been hailed as one of the best dance nights in Britain and attracts hundreds of hedonists from all over the country twice a month. Pictured above are some of the crowd

National World

Photo Sales

4. Retro The Preston Bobcats at West View Leisure Centre. August 1993

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonHistory
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice