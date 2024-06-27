33 exclusive old school retro pics of Preston life back in 1974, from North End & bands to politics & trains

By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 13:08 BST

Take a step back in time to 1974.

Now a bygone era almost 50 years ago, take a look at some of our best archive pictures of life in Preston in 1974.

Jane and Janet Boyd, of Morecambe, are greeted by an Easter bunny - publicity for a special Easter Revels show being presented at Preston's Charter Theatre

1. Preston in 1974

Members of the Boys' Brigade from Carey Baptist Church, Preston, justified their position as favourites to carry off the major honours at the Preston, Leyland and district battalion's annual sports at Penwortham Holme. They won the trophies for the best company and junior sections and also came first in the company section's relay race. About 150 boys, aged from eight to 17 took part

2. Preston in 1974

Preston North End V Walsall August 31st 1974

3. Preston in 1974

Midsummer Nights Dream production takes place at Charter Theatre,Preston. June 1974

4. Preston in 1974

Related topics:PrestonPenworthamPoliticsNostalgiaLEPLancashire