31 long lost historic retro pictures of old school Preston high street shops & businesses from down the years

By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 10:26 BST

We all know how the high street has changed over the years...

So why not take a look through some of our best archive pictures of classic Preston shops from back in the day.

Peruse the shelves on some long-lost family favourites and take a trip down memory lane to see what establishments still doing business to this day used to look like.

Timothy Whites & Taylors Dispensing Chemists was a pharmacy company that had a branch in Preston. In 1968 it was taken over by Boots Pure Drug Company. As a result of this takeover, Boots rebranded and absorbed the pharmaceutical side of things, leaving Timothy Whites selling only housewares. The name Timothy Whites eventually disappeared from the high streets in 1985

Timothy Whites & Taylors Dispensing Chemists was a pharmacy company that had a branch in Preston. In 1968 it was taken over by Boots Pure Drug Company. As a result of this takeover, Boots rebranded and absorbed the pharmaceutical side of things, leaving Timothy Whites selling only housewares. The name Timothy Whites eventually disappeared from the high streets in 1985Photo: National World

Anyone who was a child in the 80s should recognise this shop. Pictured here in 1985, The Wonderful Wizard for Toys was on Fishergate. It was formally called Games Corner

Anyone who was a child in the 80s should recognise this shop. Pictured here in 1985, The Wonderful Wizard for Toys was on Fishergate. It was formally called Games CornerPhoto: National World

Another view of Fine Fare in 1983. The shop was in a prime location in St John's Shopping Centre, sandwiched between Preston market and the bus station

Another view of Fine Fare in 1983. The shop was in a prime location in St John's Shopping Centre, sandwiched between Preston market and the bus stationPhoto: Marilyn Quilty

Located in the old Preston Steam Laundry on Blackpool Road was this shop - Land of Nod

Located in the old Preston Steam Laundry on Blackpool Road was this shop - Land of NodPhoto: National World

