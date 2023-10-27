News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

31 fun filled pictures of the much anticipated Penwortham Friday Club St Mary’s Discos reunion

The reunion saw countless people celebrate the weekly event which brought so many youngsters together in the ‘70s and ‘80s.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST

A popular youth club open to all local 11- to 16-year-olds, The Friday Club was started by Mick Yeadon’s parents, who put on monthly Saturday night discos to fund the youth group. The first edition got about 140 attendees but, after Mick managed to persuade his parents to buy him some DJ equipment, took off as the SaturnScope Disco.

Within months, the event was attracting over 300 people, with keen students hot-footing it down Cop Lane after school to queue at Mick’s front door on the Wednesday before each Saturday disco to get tickets. With the disco having run for over 10 years, Mick - still a DJ to this day under the name MicksDiscoFever – was moved to organise a reunion after being inspired reading the tributes to the event on the Penwortham Past & Present Facebook group during lockdown.

Having taken place on October 14 at St Teresa’s Club on Queensway in Penwortham, the event went down a storm, raising £1,732 for Derian House and St. Catherine’s. Mick expressed particular thanks to St Teresa’s Club for hosting and to Michael Bailey Estate Agents and Angela of Silver Turtle Photography.

Join the Penwortham Friday Club St Mary’s Discos reunion Facebook group here https://www.facebook.com/groups/283419514502746

Friday Club St Mary’s Teenage Disco Reunion (credit: John Middleham)

1. Friday Club St Mary’s Teenage Disco Reunion (credit: John Middleham)

Friday Club St Mary’s Teenage Disco Reunion (credit: John Middleham) Photo: John Middleham

Photo Sales
Friday Club St Mary’s Teenage Disco Reunion (credit: John Middleham)

2. Friday Club St Mary’s Teenage Disco Reunion (credit: John Middleham)

Friday Club St Mary’s Teenage Disco Reunion (credit: John Middleham) Photo: John Middleham

Photo Sales
Friday Club St Mary’s Teenage Disco Reunion (credit: John Middleham)

3. Friday Club St Mary’s Teenage Disco Reunion (credit: John Middleham)

Friday Club St Mary’s Teenage Disco Reunion (credit: John Middleham) Photo: John Middleham

Photo Sales
Friday Club St Mary’s Teenage Disco Reunion (credit: John Middleham)

4. Friday Club St Mary’s Teenage Disco Reunion (credit: John Middleham)

Friday Club St Mary’s Teenage Disco Reunion (credit: John Middleham) Photo: John Middleham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PenworthamFacebook