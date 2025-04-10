An architectural gem which still remains an attraction in the city more than a century on, Miller Arcade stands proud as a Grade II listed Victorian building, boasting many grand period features. It has also been home to a great many shops through the years, many of which featuring in this gallery of some of the stores that graced the Miller Arcade’s elegant walkways.
1. A slightly different view of the interior of Miller Arcade Photo: Archive
2. Miller Arcade looking resplendent in 1996 Photo: Archive
3. This image from 1960 points out the entrance to the King's Arms Hotel and the cellars of Miller Arcade Photo: Archive
4. Miller Arcade seen from Church Street in Preston in 1985 Photo: Archive
