31 amazing retro pictures of Preston's Miller Arcade down the decades

Constructed in 1899 and modelled on the larger Burlington Arcade in London, Preston’s Miller Arcade is iconic.

An architectural gem which still remains an attraction in the city more than a century on, Miller Arcade stands proud as a Grade II listed Victorian building, boasting many grand period features. It has also been home to a great many shops through the years, many of which featuring in this gallery of some of the stores that graced the Miller Arcade’s elegant walkways.

1. A slightly different view of the interior of Miller Arcade Photo: Archive

2. Miller Arcade looking resplendent in 1996 Photo: Archive

3. This image from 1960 points out the entrance to the King's Arms Hotel and the cellars of Miller Arcade Photo: Archive

4. Miller Arcade seen from Church Street in Preston in 1985 Photo: Archive

