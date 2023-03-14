News you can trust since 1886
30 lost pictures of Preston's Church Street from when it was a busy shopping area

It may be hard to imagine now, but Church Street was at the very heart of Preston’s shopping trade.

By Naomi Moon
Published 14th Mar 2023, 07:27 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 07:29 GMT

And in this collection of images from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s – and even a few from the 1930s - show just how bustling it was. The variety of different shops drew shoppers in their droves but a sharp decline in the late 1980s and early 1990s saw many stores boarded over and some demolished. At the moment though Church Street is having something of a renaissance with lots of new shops and restaurants finding a home there, all part of the Stoneygate Masterplan. Four high-rise apartment blocks are taking shape also, just off Church Street. Do you remember Church Street when it looked like this? READ MORE: Wander down Church Street in the 1990s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Shopping memories of Plungington Road in the 1990s. MORE MEMORIES: Last of the old-school boozers in Preston

A temporary roundabout at the junction of Church Street and Stanley Street in Preston town centre in 1972. This junction is much changed today

A temporary roundabout at the junction of Church Street and Stanley Street in Preston town centre in 1972. This junction is much changed today Photo: Archive

This area of Church Street was set for major redevelopment in 1986. A number of council-owned properties would be demolished ready for future development

This area of Church Street was set for major redevelopment in 1986. A number of council-owned properties would be demolished ready for future development Photo: Roy Payne

A new lease of life was planned in 1984 for the run-down street which once formed the heart of the town's shopping centre. Housing, shops, restaurants and entertainment centres were involved in the plan to revitalise Church Street, Preston

A new lease of life was planned in 1984 for the run-down street which once formed the heart of the town's shopping centre. Housing, shops, restaurants and entertainment centres were involved in the plan to revitalise Church Street, Preston Photo: Norman Wiggins

One of Britain's strangest "listed buildings" is this structure - railings that surround what was once a Victoria underground toilet in the middle of Church Street, Preston

One of Britain's strangest "listed buildings" is this structure - railings that surround what was once a Victoria underground toilet in the middle of Church Street, Preston Photo: Roy Payne

