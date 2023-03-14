30 lost pictures of Preston's Church Street from when it was a busy shopping area
It may be hard to imagine now, but Church Street was at the very heart of Preston’s shopping trade.
And in this collection of images from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s – and even a few from the 1930s - show just how bustling it was. The variety of different shops drew shoppers in their droves but a sharp decline in the late 1980s and early 1990s saw many stores boarded over and some demolished. At the moment though Church Street is having something of a renaissance with lots of new shops and restaurants finding a home there, all part of the Stoneygate Masterplan. Four high-rise apartment blocks are taking shape also, just off Church Street. Do you remember Church Street when it looked like this? READ MORE: Wander down Church Street in the 1990s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Shopping memories of Plungington Road in the 1990s. MORE MEMORIES: Last of the old-school boozers in Preston
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here