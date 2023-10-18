News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London

29 historic retro pictures to take you back to Preston in 1971, from hospitals and politicians to North End and schools

For many, the ‘70s were a seriously memorable era.
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:50 BST

And, while that heady age was 50 years ago at this point, 1971 will feel like a blink of an eye away for plenty of people with fond memories of that time. So here we take a look back at some of our best retro archive pictures of life in Preston back in 1971…

Also, be sure not to miss some of our other retro articles…

37 retro pictures of life in Preston back in 1998, from North End and schools to festivals and Miss UK

Bumper collection of 41 retro pictures of Preston schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, from Kirkham Grammar to Fulwood High

23 retro images of life in Preston back in 1994, from schools and clubs to police and Preston North End

Lancashire Artillery Band performing at St George's Shopping Centre in Preston

1. Life in Preston in 1971

Lancashire Artillery Band performing at St George's Shopping Centre in Preston Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Long Service Awards at Whittingham Hospital, Preston April 1971

2. Life in Preston in 1971

Long Service Awards at Whittingham Hospital, Preston April 1971 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Preston North End vs Aston Villa April 24th 1971 The game finished in a 0-0 draw

3. Life in Preston in 1971

Preston North End vs Aston Villa April 24th 1971 The game finished in a 0-0 draw Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Young Dermott Gethings and his friends aren't easily "lost in space" thanks to a school that's encouraged their interest in the stars. Fifteen-year-old Dermott and four friends started on astronomy club three years ago at St John Fisher School, Preston, under the watchful eye of Mr Thomas Brammer, a teacher at the school. Recently they attended a Preston lecture given by Walter V. Smith, a scientist and meteorologist

4. Life in Preston in 1971

Young Dermott Gethings and his friends aren't easily "lost in space" thanks to a school that's encouraged their interest in the stars. Fifteen-year-old Dermott and four friends started on astronomy club three years ago at St John Fisher School, Preston, under the watchful eye of Mr Thomas Brammer, a teacher at the school. Recently they attended a Preston lecture given by Walter V. Smith, a scientist and meteorologist Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPreston North End