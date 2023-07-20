News you can trust since 1886
29 historic retro pictures of Chorley in the early 1980s, from election polling stations and schools to festivals and strikes

Step back in time for a moment...
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Jul 2023, 13:44 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 13:45 BST

The early ‘80s were an exciting time. With the start of a new decade which came to be defined by Margaret Thatcher, yuppies, and chunky mobile phones, we take a look at some of our best archive pictures of life in Chorley back in the early 1980s...

Elections in Wigan 1983 A polling station on Chorley Road Standish

1. Chorley in the early 1980s

Elections in Wigan 1983 A polling station on Chorley Road Standish Photo: Gary Brunskill

The Nelson brothers from Chorley carried off first and third prizes in the Grand Charity Black Pudding Eating contest at the Royal Oak pub, Riley Green, near Chorley. Pictured from left (front): Cyril Hardman, Roy Nelson, Eric Nelson. Standing: Ian Snape, Dave McAreavy, Joe Keany. Delivering the black puddings is Bob Collins, treasurer of the Royal Oak charity fund

2. Chorley in the early 1980s

The Nelson brothers from Chorley carried off first and third prizes in the Grand Charity Black Pudding Eating contest at the Royal Oak pub, Riley Green, near Chorley. Pictured from left (front): Cyril Hardman, Roy Nelson, Eric Nelson. Standing: Ian Snape, Dave McAreavy, Joe Keany. Delivering the black puddings is Bob Collins, treasurer of the Royal Oak charity fund Photo: RETRO

Holy Cross High School netball team got in some useful practice for their big test in two months time when the finished runners-up in the Schools Knockout Tournament the Guild Hall in Preston. Chorley's Holy Cross were beaten 6-5 in the final by Blackburn's Billinge High School, who won the tournament last year

3. Chorley in the early 1980s

Holy Cross High School netball team got in some useful practice for their big test in two months time when the finished runners-up in the Schools Knockout Tournament the Guild Hall in Preston. Chorley's Holy Cross were beaten 6-5 in the final by Blackburn's Billinge High School, who won the tournament last year Photo: RETRO

Lancashire youngsters eagerly flocked to school on the day that sheep shearing became a lesson. For the lucky children had a rare demonstration of shearing right in their own village school playground. The 300 children at Buckshaw Primary School, Astley Village, Chorley, watched local farmer's son Mr Edwin Schofield, expertly clip two sheep, and were delighted to get up close and personal with two lambs also brought for them to see. Their teacher Miss Lawrence shows one of the lambs to a group of children

4. Chorley in the early 1980s

Lancashire youngsters eagerly flocked to school on the day that sheep shearing became a lesson. For the lucky children had a rare demonstration of shearing right in their own village school playground. The 300 children at Buckshaw Primary School, Astley Village, Chorley, watched local farmer's son Mr Edwin Schofield, expertly clip two sheep, and were delighted to get up close and personal with two lambs also brought for them to see. Their teacher Miss Lawrence shows one of the lambs to a group of children Photo: RETRO

