29 classic retro pictures to take you back to Preston in the early 1980s, from Star Wars and North End to local schools

The early ‘80s was a heady era indeed.
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:47 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:48 GMT

And so what better way to indulge in a spot of nostalgia than to check out our best archive pics of Preston scenes from back in those halcyon days?

This bunch of lads are up in the air about a new gift for their club. The sports enthusiasts at 1st Preston St David's Boys' Brigade in Inkerman Street, Preston, received a gift of an agility mat from Preston North Rotary Club

This bunch of lads are up in the air about a new gift for their club. The sports enthusiasts at 1st Preston St David's Boys' Brigade in Inkerman Street, Preston, received a gift of an agility mat from Preston North Rotary Club

PNE vs Watford February 1981 The Watford goalkeeper goes up for a save The game ended with a 2-1 win to Preston

PNE vs Watford February 1981 The Watford goalkeeper goes up for a save The game ended with a 2-1 win to Preston

Sabana Khan is 13-year-old and lives in Saudabad Colony, Karachi, Pakistan. She is one of the lucky ones for she is sponsored by nursery nursing students at the WR Tuson College, Preston. And those students got together for a sponsored swim to raise money for Save the Children - to help more children like Sabana

Sabana Khan is 13-year-old and lives in Saudabad Colony, Karachi, Pakistan. She is one of the lucky ones for she is sponsored by nursery nursing students at the WR Tuson College, Preston. And those students got together for a sponsored swim to raise money for Save the Children - to help more children like Sabana

The big freeze has been an unexpected bonus for Preston's champion curlers. Instead of travelling to Lockerbie in Schotland, they have been able to practise on a frozen pond in Fishwick Bottoms. Preston Curling Club members, from left: Mike Thompson, John Kett and Ron Thornton

The big freeze has been an unexpected bonus for Preston's champion curlers. Instead of travelling to Lockerbie in Schotland, they have been able to practise on a frozen pond in Fishwick Bottoms. Preston Curling Club members, from left: Mike Thompson, John Kett and Ron Thornton

