27 throwback archive pictures of Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate in Preston

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 12:17 BST

A staple of Preston’s shopping scene for 162 years, Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate is one of the city’s most historic establishments.

Following the recent news that the shop was ram raided by a van, leading to a Preston local being arrested with extensive damage having been caused to the popular jewellery store, it was heartening to learn that no one was injured and nothing was stolen in the incident.

A 38-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of robbery, dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a breath test and assault on police. He remains in custody.

READ MORE: Man arrested after Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate ram raided by a van

The ram raid comes just three days after Whittles Jewllers announced that after 162 years, they will rebrand and will be known as Loupe. The Fishergate shop closed on Saturday and was originally set to reopen later in October under the new name. Loupe is part of the Beaverbrooks group, which acquired Whittles in November 2020.

Take a look and see if these retro pictures jog your memory...

1. Whittles Jewellers, Miller Arcade, Preston Whittles Jewellers shop occupied this spot in the Miller Arcade from the turn of the century through to the late 60's.

2. Photo Neil Cross Barbara Cronin of Whittles Jewellers, Preston, with Olympic countdown clock

3. Photo Neil Cross Watchmaker Barry Douthwaite at Whittles Jewellers, Preston

4. Photo Neil Cross Watchmaker Barry Douthwaite at Whittles Jewellers, Preston

