27 throwback archive pictures of Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate in Preston

Following the recent news that the shop was ram raided by a van, leading to a Preston local being arrested with extensive damage having been caused to the popular jewellery store, it was heartening to learn that no one was injured and nothing was stolen in the incident.
A 38-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of robbery, dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a breath test and assault on police. He remains in custody.
The ram raid comes just three days after Whittles Jewllers announced that after 162 years, they will rebrand and will be known as Loupe. The Fishergate shop closed on Saturday and was originally set to reopen later in October under the new name. Loupe is part of the Beaverbrooks group, which acquired Whittles in November 2020.
