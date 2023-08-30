News you can trust since 1886
27 retro pictures to take you back to Chorley in the early 1990s, from schools to celebrities including Princess Anne and Ken Dodd

Today we take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 13:40 BST

And the destination in early ‘90s Chorley. With the dawning of the new decade and the excitement of the ‘90s slowly building, we’ve put together a collection of our best archive pictures of Chorley during that heady era.

This boss gets his beard shaved off for Derian House. March 1991

1. Life in Chorley 1990-1993

This boss gets his beard shaved off for Derian House. March 1991 Photo: Submitted

People's champion Steve Cram jogged into a Chorley school to help raise cash for children's charities. The former world record holder dropped into Southlands High School as part of a cross-Britain race to raise awareness for Children in Needs day

2. Life in Chorley 1990-1993

People's champion Steve Cram jogged into a Chorley school to help raise cash for children's charities. The former world record holder dropped into Southlands High School as part of a cross-Britain race to raise awareness for Children in Needs day Photo: RETRO

Santa was making his rounds in Chorley with police horse Viscount - much to the delight of these excited children

3. Life in Chorley 1990-1993

Santa was making his rounds in Chorley with police horse Viscount - much to the delight of these excited children Photo: RETRO

Model fund-raisers took to the catwalk to generate cash for a £1m medical training centre in Chorley. The fashion show, which was organised by Eccleston Parish Council, attracted scores of wellwishers. Pictured here are some of the models with five-year-old Rebecca Caunce, front

4. Life in Chorley 1990-1993

Model fund-raisers took to the catwalk to generate cash for a £1m medical training centre in Chorley. The fashion show, which was organised by Eccleston Parish Council, attracted scores of wellwishers. Pictured here are some of the models with five-year-old Rebecca Caunce, front Photo: RETRO

