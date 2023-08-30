27 retro pictures to take you back to Chorley in the early 1990s, from schools to celebrities including Princess Anne and Ken Dodd
Today we take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 13:40 BST
And the destination in early ‘90s Chorley. With the dawning of the new decade and the excitement of the ‘90s slowly building, we’ve put together a collection of our best archive pictures of Chorley during that heady era.
Also, check out some of our other retro articles…
51 retro pictures of Preston to take you back to 1983, from theatre and schools to North End and Fishergate
41 retro pictures of Preston in 1996, including David Moyes, North End, the Euros, and local schools
25 retro pics of old school Penwortham from 1986 to 1990, including schools, footballers, and Captain Pugwash
1 / 7