From the start of the Gulf War and the freeing of the Birmingham Six to Helen Sharman becoming the first British woman to go to space, 1991 was a year of countless notable events. Take a look at a few of our best archive pictures depicting what life was like in Preston back in 1991...
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Young musicians from Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston have recorded a video to help show schoolchildren how to compose music. Pictured are, from left: Ian Hewitt, 13; Andrew Bayes, 12; John Sumner, 12; Paul Bird, 12; Clare Higgins, 13; Gavin Deadman, 13 and Alison Clark, 12 Photo: RETRO
An assembled crowd of teenage girls gathered outside Preston's Rock FM radio station to catch a glimpse of the hottest new boy band on the block... Take That! They dropped in to town to promote their second single, Promises Photo: RETRO
Winners of Preston and district cubs first aid competition, from the left, Daniel Cuerden, David Cross, Christopher Dorning, David Higgins and David Middlemiss Photo: RETRO
Bank workers mixed up the sexes at a high-shooting annual sports evening. Men took part in ladies' netball matches and women played alongside men on the football pitch to see which bank in the Preston area came out first Photo: RETRO