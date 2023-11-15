27 mind blowing retro pictures of Preston in 1991, including the Gulf War, local schools, sports clubs, and ‘90s fashion
1991 was a heady time indeed.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:01 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT
From the start of the Gulf War and the freeing of the Birmingham Six to Helen Sharman becoming the first British woman to go to space, 1991 was a year of countless notable events. Take a look at a few of our best archive pictures depicting what life was like in Preston back in 1991...
Be sure not to miss some of our other retro content such as…
29 retro pictures of life in Walton le Dale in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, from schools and Scouts to swimming pools
Bumper collection of 41 retro pictures of Preston schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, from Kirkham Grammar to Fulwood High
1 / 7