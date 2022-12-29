News you can trust since 1886
26 scenes taken in and around Preston's Indoor Market during the 80s and 90s

Preston’s Indoor Market may be a distant memory now, but for many it will always be held in high regard.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

It was once a thriving shopping mecca for the people of Preston and many will remember the friendly stallholders and their shiny wares for years to come. We’ve picked out some images of the Indoor Market that haven’t been seen for a while and hope they will bring the memories flooding back. READ MORE: Preston’s Covered Market in the 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures of Preston’s Covered Market in the 90s and 00s. MORE MEMORIES: Images of Preston’s historic Flag Market through the years

1. Preston's Indoor Market

At Christmas in 1985 market trader Mavis Brown was the proud winner of the Best Decorated Stall

Photo: Bernard Howe

2. Preston's Indoor Market

Cinders and Santas were the winners in a annual competition to bring Christmas cheer to Preston's Indoor Market. Winners of the 1988 contest were: Edward Starr, Norma Baines, Dorothy Campbell, Margaret Ashton and Betty Whiteside

Photo: Archive

3. Preston's Indoor Market

This image from 1990 shows a bustling Preston Indoor Market

Photo: Archive

4. Preston's Indoor Market

Sweets on one side, meat on the other... a classic view of just two of the stalls found at Preston's Indoor Market

Photo: Archive

PrestonMemories