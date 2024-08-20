1 . Leyland in the 1970s

A secret formula which has been guarded jealously by a Leyland family for over 50 years has finally been leaked. The Robinsons, of Old Crook Farm, Leyland Lane, whose buttery, home-made ice cream has been licked by discerning locals for half a century, have sold their business and with it, the family recipe which has been handed down over the generations. Pictured: Len and Mary Robinson (centre) with Bill and Eileen Clegg (left) and Linda and Ken Clegg - who have taken over from the Robinsons Photo: RETRO