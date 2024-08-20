25 hilarious nostalgic retro pics of 1970s Leyland schools, festivals, businesses, and people

By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 09:25 BST

Take a trip down memory lane...

And today’s destination is Leyland in the 1970s.

A veritable lifetime ago at this point, the ‘70s were nevertheless a boom-time in their own right, so here are a selection of our best archive pictures of what life was like in that bygone era in Leyland... Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of historic archive pics?

Take a look...

1. Leyland in the 1970s

A secret formula which has been guarded jealously by a Leyland family for over 50 years has finally been leaked. The Robinsons, of Old Crook Farm, Leyland Lane, whose buttery, home-made ice cream has been licked by discerning locals for half a century, have sold their business and with it, the family recipe which has been handed down over the generations. Pictured: Len and Mary Robinson (centre) with Bill and Eileen Clegg (left) and Linda and Ken Clegg - who have taken over from the Robinsons Photo: RETRO

2. Leyland in the 1970s

Lads from Preston and Leyland will be among the 400 performers showing their skills at the Boys' Brigade display in the Tower Circus. Some 4,000 parents and friends will be there from Lancashire and Cheshire district to support the lads in their 20th annual entertainment. Items will include drill, gymnastics, music from silver, trumpet, bugle and pipe bands, morris dancing, Biblical scenes in modern setting and comedy Photo: RETRO

3. Leyland in the 1970s

The climbing frame side provides lots of fun for the more adventurous among the tiny tots of Leyland Lane playschool, held at Leyland Methodist Church hall Photo: RETRO

4. Leyland in the 1970s

Over 1,000 schoolchildren crowded on to Preston's Avenham Park for an afternoon of singing and dancing. The children came from 28 primary school in Preston, Leyland and district to take part in Preston's 42 annual Children's Festival of English Folk Dancing Photo: RETRO

