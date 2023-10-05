21 throwback retro pictures of 1990s Preston teachers to celebrate World Teachers' Day 2023
To mark this year’s World Teachers’ Day, we decided to take a trip back in time to pay homage to some of Preston’s educators from a different generation.
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
With 1990s students these days likely dropping their own kids off at school of a morning, here’s a chance to indulge in a spot of nostalgia with our collection of archive retro pictures of influential Preston teachers from the ‘90s, all of whom will have undoubtedly shaped the lives of countless budding Prestonians. We all had a favourite teacher – is yours pictured?
