England soccer skipper Bryan Robson scored a big hit with his fans when he made an appearance in Preston to open his own shop - Birthdays - in St George's Shopping Centre.

21 retro pictures of Preston’s St George's Shopping Centre through the ages, from the 1960s to the 1990s

Having opened its doors in November 1964, St George's Shopping Centre has been the go-to shopping centre in Preston ever since.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 13:42 BST

Originally an open-air centre, the centre may have had a new roof installed during a refurbishment in 1981, but there are still a handful of pictures of the centre’s open-air days. Take a look at some of our best shots from St George’s over the years…

A group of top riders from Ribble Valley cyling club used a lot of pedal power to break their own record in a sponsored relay marathon. The event took place in the Rotunda of St George's Shopping Centre, Preston. Taking part in the relay were Andrew Tabernacle, Tim Lawson, Dave Winship, Chris Towart, Peter Slater, Sam Halshaw and Ian Hodges

A group of top riders from Ribble Valley cyling club used a lot of pedal power to break their own record in a sponsored relay marathon. The event took place in the Rotunda of St George's Shopping Centre, Preston. Taking part in the relay were Andrew Tabernacle, Tim Lawson, Dave Winship, Chris Towart, Peter Slater, Sam Halshaw and Ian Hodges Photo: RETRO

St. Georges' Shopping Centre, Preston c.1964.

St. Georges' Shopping Centre, Preston c.1964. Photo: n/a

Little green Orville, the country's most lovable bird, brushed off his shyness to open a new store in Preston. Complete with nappy and right-hand man Keith Harris, the bashful duck arrived in St George's Shopping Centre for the official opening of a Radio Rentals shop

Little green Orville, the country's most lovable bird, brushed off his shyness to open a new store in Preston. Complete with nappy and right-hand man Keith Harris, the bashful duck arrived in St George's Shopping Centre for the official opening of a Radio Rentals shop Photo: RETRO

Venture scouts from Preston who could not get to Everest over Whitsuntide made their own moutain nearer home instead. Hundreds of people watched the young men and women climb repeatedly up and down specially erected scaffolding in St George's Shopping Centre, and collect sponsorship money in support of the work of Sir Edmund Hillary

Venture scouts from Preston who could not get to Everest over Whitsuntide made their own moutain nearer home instead. Hundreds of people watched the young men and women climb repeatedly up and down specially erected scaffolding in St George's Shopping Centre, and collect sponsorship money in support of the work of Sir Edmund Hillary Photo: RETRO

