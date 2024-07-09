21 old school throwback retro pics of Preston’s St George's Shopping Centre down the years, from 1960 to 1990

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 10:49 BST

Having opened its doors in November 1964, St George's Shopping Centre has been the go-to shopping centre in Preston ever since.

Originally an open-air centre, the centre may have had a new roof installed during a refurbishment in 1981, but there are still a handful of pictures of the centre’s open-air days. Take a look at some of our best shots from St George’s over the years...

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

See if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...

87 throwback retro pics of Preston and South Ribble schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

I'd give anything to go back... 46 long-lost pics of Preston life and people back in the early 1980s

39 never before seen historic archive pictures of retro Preston life, people, and sights back in 1949

25 hilarious retro pics of 1990s Preston high schools, from Tulketh & Broughton to Fulwood & Penwortham

I'd love to go back: 48 exclusive archive pictures to whisk you back in time to Preston in the mid 1970s

St George's Shopping Centre, Preston

1. St George's Shopping Centre through the ages

St George's Shopping Centre, PrestonPhoto: n/a

Photo Sales
England soccer skipper Bryan Robson scored a big hit with his fans when he made an appearance in Preston to open his own shop - Birthdays - in St George's Shopping Centre.

2. St George's Shopping Centre through the ages

England soccer skipper Bryan Robson scored a big hit with his fans when he made an appearance in Preston to open his own shop - Birthdays - in St George's Shopping Centre. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
A group of top riders from Ribble Valley cyling club used a lot of pedal power to break their own record in a sponsored relay marathon. The event took place in the Rotunda of St George's Shopping Centre, Preston. Taking part in the relay were Andrew Tabernacle, Tim Lawson, Dave Winship, Chris Towart, Peter Slater, Sam Halshaw and Ian Hodges

3. St George's Shopping Centre through the ages

A group of top riders from Ribble Valley cyling club used a lot of pedal power to break their own record in a sponsored relay marathon. The event took place in the Rotunda of St George's Shopping Centre, Preston. Taking part in the relay were Andrew Tabernacle, Tim Lawson, Dave Winship, Chris Towart, Peter Slater, Sam Halshaw and Ian HodgesPhoto: RETRO

Photo Sales
St. Georges' Shopping Centre, Preston c.1964.

4. St George's Shopping Centre through the ages

St. Georges' Shopping Centre, Preston c.1964.Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonNostalgiaLancashirePoliceMindSouth RibbleSchoolsPeople