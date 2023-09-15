News you can trust since 1886
19 retro pictures of Preston in 2000, from North End and teachers to schools and theatre

Those of us lucky enough to be there when the new Millennium dawned know that 2000 was quite the year.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 14:42 BST

It was the start of a new era, all change and excitement… although the less said about Euro 2000 the better. Take a look at some of our best retro archive pictures of Preston back in 2000.

PNE vs Stockport Saturday 16th Sept 2000 PNE drew the match 1-1 Preston's new signing Brian McBride in action against Stockport at Deepdale - pne and stockport

1. Preston in 2000

PNE vs Stockport Saturday 16th Sept 2000 PNE drew the match 1-1 Preston's new signing Brian McBride in action against Stockport at Deepdale - pne and stockport Photo: JOHN HUGHES

Pupils at at Preston school made a bid for stardom by performing to packed audiences with a production of the hit musical Godspell. All of the three shows performed by a cast of budding actors at Archbishop Temple School, Fulwood, were sell-outs

2. Preston in 2000

Pupils at at Preston school made a bid for stardom by performing to packed audiences with a production of the hit musical Godspell. All of the three shows performed by a cast of budding actors at Archbishop Temple School, Fulwood, were sell-outs Photo: RETRO

Tots and mums taking part in a Splashathon event at West View Leisure Centre, Ribbleton, Preston. The event was held to raise money for Tommy's Campaign, the national pregnancy health campaign.

3. Preston in 2000

Tots and mums taking part in a Splashathon event at West View Leisure Centre, Ribbleton, Preston. The event was held to raise money for Tommy's Campaign, the national pregnancy health campaign. Photo: JOHN HUGHES

Children at St Gregory's RC Primary School in Preston with their puppets

4. Preston in 2000

Children at St Gregory's RC Primary School in Preston with their puppets Photo: RETRO

