From rave nights to student-favourite superclubs, Preston has been home to some truly iconic venues over the years and, if you were in your clubbing prime during the 80s and 90s, you were lucky enough to enjoy some of the best loved nightspots in the city’s history.

Here are a few standout venues – how many of them did you used to frequent?

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...

1 . 1980s & 1990s Preston nightclubs Located on St John’s Place, Preston, this alternative nightclub was originally named The Warehouse when it first opened in 1972, then renamed Raiders, then back to The Warehouse in 1988. Popularity of the club led to expansion; with the middle floor opening in 1990 and a third floor in 1993 Photo: RETRO Photo Sales

2 . 1980s & 1990s Preston nightclubs A picture taken from the back of the main stage at Feel. Probably the biggest and most successful dance club night in Preston’s history, Feel was a ‘super club’ that was based at the University of Central Lancashire venue from January 1994 to 2005 and was renowned across the country Photo: RETRO Photo Sales

3 . 1980s & 1990s Preston nightclubs Probably the biggest and most successful dance club night in Preston’s history, Feel was a ‘super club’ that was based at the University of Central Lancashire venue from January 1994 to 2005 and was renowned across the country Photo: RETRO Photo Sales