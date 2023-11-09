News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

19 mind blowing retro pictures of life in Preston in 1997, from festivals and schools to North End games and bars

1997 was quite the year.
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Jul 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:37 GMT

Famous for the landslide Labour win in the general election under Tony Blair, the transfer of Hong Kong, the largest remaining British colony, to China; and the death of Princess Diana, eventful barely covers it. Take a look at a few of our best archive pictures from 1997 in Preston.

Fancy more retro? Check out these other pieces…

31 historic retro pictures of Leyland in the 1980s, from schools and pet shows to karate and local theatre

21 historic images of life in Preston back in 1984, from schools and churches to Fishergate

15 retro pictures of Preston golf clubs, including Penwortham, Ashton and Lea, Longridge, and Leyland

The magical world of Disney came to Preston and brought stars ot the eyes of a happy band of youngsters. Fifteen pupils from Sherwood County Primary School in Fulwood were invited along to our Lancashire Evening Post headquarters on Eastway as filming took place for the action-packed Disney Club. The top children's TV show, screened on Sunday mornings, features cartoons, jokes, games and more

1. Preston in 1997

The magical world of Disney came to Preston and brought stars ot the eyes of a happy band of youngsters. Fifteen pupils from Sherwood County Primary School in Fulwood were invited along to our Lancashire Evening Post headquarters on Eastway as filming took place for the action-packed Disney Club. The top children's TV show, screened on Sunday mornings, features cartoons, jokes, games and more Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Staff at a Preston unit for adults with mental health problems took part in a mammoth sponsored walk to raise cash to buy extra comforts for their patients. Nurses and doctors at the Avondale Unit at Royal Preston Hospital walked from Preston to Garstang as part of their fun-raising drive

2. Preston in 1997

Staff at a Preston unit for adults with mental health problems took part in a mammoth sponsored walk to raise cash to buy extra comforts for their patients. Nurses and doctors at the Avondale Unit at Royal Preston Hospital walked from Preston to Garstang as part of their fun-raising drive Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Community groups from one Preston area joined together to raise awareness about the links between poor health and environment. The Green and Healthy Avenham Day was a joint initiative between the Guild Community Healthcare NHS Trust, Lancashire County Council, Preston Council and the Avenham Ward Community Forum. Pictured: Farhana Munshi, 10, Humera Hassenjee, 10, and Nafisa Motara, 10, from Frenchwood CP School ready to paint their banner during the event

3. Preston in 1997

Community groups from one Preston area joined together to raise awareness about the links between poor health and environment. The Green and Healthy Avenham Day was a joint initiative between the Guild Community Healthcare NHS Trust, Lancashire County Council, Preston Council and the Avenham Ward Community Forum. Pictured: Farhana Munshi, 10, Humera Hassenjee, 10, and Nafisa Motara, 10, from Frenchwood CP School ready to paint their banner during the event Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Preston cub scouts are feeling as pleased as punch after receiving a message from John Major. The Prime Minister was just one of eighty politicians who signed a birthday card for the 1st Lostock Hall Phoenix Cubs, who are this year celebrating the 80th anniversary of cub scouting

4. Preston in 1997

Preston cub scouts are feeling as pleased as punch after receiving a message from John Major. The Prime Minister was just one of eighty politicians who signed a birthday card for the 1st Lostock Hall Phoenix Cubs, who are this year celebrating the 80th anniversary of cub scouting Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonHong KongLabourLeylandPrincess DianaTony BlairChina