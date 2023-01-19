2. Preston College in the 90s

A stage in Preston is hosting the world premiere of a new play set in the town. A cast of drama students at Preston College are putting on the comedy The Night of the Green Oasis, written by drama tutor Derek Martin. The play is loosely based around a town centre florist who goes to watch a play and causes havoc. Derek Martin is pictured with two of the students involved in the play, Carolyn Bolton and Charlotte Watson

Photo: Kevin McGuinness