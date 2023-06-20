News you can trust since 1886
Tony Craven with sons, Andrew and Christopher, with co-driver Peter Dixon, all of Hoyle Lane, Cottam, Preston, in a 1921 Albert Allweather, took part in the Manchester to Blackpool veteran and vintage run. The event, organised by the Lancashire Automobile Club, is the largest road rally outside of the London to Brighton

17 retro images of Preston clubs, from darts, dance, and archery, to table tennis, running, and canoeing

Joining a club can be one of the most fulfilling things you can do.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST

As well as providing an invaluable sense of community and the benefits of engaging with people with shared interests, clubs are often centred around some kind of physical pursuit or sport, meaning they’re a perfect way to keep yourself mentally and physically fit whilst also making friends and expanding your social circle. Here we take a look at a few nostalgic images of Preston club members from down the decades...

Fr Peter Foulkes has a very large "family". For he is responsible for the St Augustine's Youth Club with a membership of 250 teenagers - with ages ranging from 11 to 15 years old. Members of the youth club have a variety of activities arranged each week. Pictured above, Bill Bonass, 17, of Tiber Street, Preston, shows his skill at table tennis

A Preston girls' team showed some Lancashire lads what shooting was all about when they fought their way into the final of the annual .22 shooting competition held at Preston's Fulwood Barracks. Unfortunately for the girls of the Guttridge Rangers, they could only manage fourth place in the final

Squash club committee members Martin Mears, Ken Fleuriot, Ken Moore, Jean Roberts and Roger Wilcock toast the opening of new squash courts at Preston Grasshoppers in Fulwood

One thousand Lancashire brownies and guides formed a vivid symbolic backcloth to the diamond jubilee celebrations of the guiding movement The 60 year celebrations at Preston North End's football ground marked the growth of the area's guiding movement from 500 members at the birth of 1917 to the present 13,000. About 8,000 guides, brownies and rangers were present. Pictured are some of the Blackpool girls who gave a demonstration of old Lancashire dances

