Water Lane is often confused with Watery Lane, which is actually the road runs on to Riversway. But what did the area look like in the past? This collection of photographs show one slice of the area in 1985 and you can really see how much has changed, but also, how much of the charm of this crossroads has been retained. There's also a couple of shots of Wellington Street and Fylde Road, which both lead on to the busy Water Lane.