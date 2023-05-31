13 throwback pictures from Preston College back in the 1980s and 1990s

For many, their time at college is the best time in their lives.
And, for countless students at Preston College, or Tuson College as it was formerly known, the story’s no different. As Malcolm X once said, ‘education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today’, so here we take a look at a handful of pictures of college students in Preston preparing for their own futures.
1. Tuson College
Three Tuson College girls have been picked for the Lancashire under 19s hockey team for a match against Cheshire. They are (from left) Louise Fleuriot, Alison Warner and Felicity Gibbins. Paul Clayton (right), 18, has been picked for the county junior soccer team to play Cheshire next week Photo: RETRO
2. Tuson College
Won't you Charleston with me? Students from Tuson College Catering Course in Preston get into the swing of things by finding their dancing feet at their 'Roaring Twenties' night. Photo: RETRO
3. Tuson College
Waiters gave the chefs a real panning in an annual pancake race. Catering students from Preston's Tuson College charged across Winckley Square wielding frying pans and tossing pancakes in the traditional race. Here they are on the starter's blocks... The waiters were eventual clear winners. Photo: RETRO
4. Tuson College
Students from a Preston college are busy brushing up on their hair-styling skills - with their sights firmly set on International awards. The 16 trainees from Tuson College will compete against the North West's best at Blackpool next month in the regional final of a major competition. They are pictured above with their budding guinea pig models Photo: RETRO